Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 27.50%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXAS traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.12. 197,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Abraxas Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

Several analysts have commented on AXAS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 price target on Abraxas Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.35.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.