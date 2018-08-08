Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Receives $20.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANF. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacia J.P. Andersen sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $771,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $502,815.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.9% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 207,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,816 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch traded down $0.40, reaching $25.91, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 1,919,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,535. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.21. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.