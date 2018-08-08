Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,394 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $25,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Folger Hill Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $1,398,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 32,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 240,902 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,748,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,476 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

In related news, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 615 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $40,073.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,986.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Blaser sold 15,100 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $965,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,440. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

