ABB Ltd (ABB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, April 20th.

ABB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.16. 1,934,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,325. ABB has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. ABB had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 3,057.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 125,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 121,515 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

