A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,236,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,370,000 after buying an additional 853,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,342,000 after buying an additional 286,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 394,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after buying an additional 272,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,100,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,259,000 after buying an additional 196,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 528,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after buying an additional 164,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith traded up $0.22, hitting $58.97, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 11,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. A. O. Smith Corp has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.72 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 33.18%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 3,669 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $233,935.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,686.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 10,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $640,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 301,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,283,213.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,481 shares of company stock worth $2,013,788 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.71.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

