9,824 Shares in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

