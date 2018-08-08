8×8, Inc. (EGHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EGHT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on shares of 8X8 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. CIBC started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma acquired 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $140,217.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in 8X8 by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in 8X8 by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in 8X8 by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in 8X8 by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,683,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,763,000 after acquiring an additional 74,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 8X8 opened at $21.80 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $23.10.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that 8X8 will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

