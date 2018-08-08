8,905 Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Purchased by Landmark Bank

Landmark Bank bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,905 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 148,818 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,636,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 498,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,136,988 in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $40.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.61. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 159.74% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

