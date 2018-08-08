8,799 Shares in Visteon Corp (VC) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VC. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 61,600.0% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Visteon from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visteon from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Visteon from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.11.

NYSE VC opened at $117.37 on Tuesday. Visteon Corp has a 1-year low of $105.91 and a 1-year high of $140.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.10). Visteon had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Visteon Corp will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $634,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,184.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry James Wilson bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.71 per share, for a total transaction of $291,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,446. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

