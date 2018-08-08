82,464 Shares in Horace Mann Educators Co. (HMN) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 82,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.20% of Horace Mann Educators at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth $424,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth $837,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, insider William J. Caldwell sold 9,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $429,549.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mccarthy sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $578,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,468 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HMN opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.78. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $47.65.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $306.20 million during the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 14.89%. sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, and Life Insurance segments. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products.

