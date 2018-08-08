$812.12 Million in Sales Expected for Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to post $812.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $814.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $808.40 million. Hologic posted sales of $802.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.34 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hologic.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.14 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Hologic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

HOLX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Hologic has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $45.09.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $389,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 160,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,180,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,837,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 12,068 shares during the period.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hologic (HOLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.