7,691 Shares in TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 117,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 24,271 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TechnipFMC by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,383,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,757,000 after acquiring an additional 55,693 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in TechnipFMC by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 126,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 56,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $39.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Cowen set a $38.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. DNB Markets upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Shares of FTI opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC PLC has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.31%.

In other news, Director John C. G. Oleary purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,886.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

