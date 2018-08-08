$71.01 Million in Sales Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will announce sales of $71.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $80.82 million. Willdan Group posted sales of $69.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $234.00 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $321.03 million per share, with estimates ranging from $277.40 million to $364.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter. Willdan Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLDN. ValuEngine downgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willdan Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other Willdan Group news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $107,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $127,990.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Willdan Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Willdan Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willdan Group traded down $0.91, reaching $32.11, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 57,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,867. The company has a market cap of $262.61 million, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services.

