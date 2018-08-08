6,675 Shares in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA) Purchased by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

FOXA stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $50.15.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

