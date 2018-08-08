6,524 Shares in Universal Corp (UVV) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal by 4,645.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 211,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 207,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,416,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,685,000 after acquiring an additional 119,621 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Universal by 202.0% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 95,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64,007 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal by 7.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 705,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,227,000 after acquiring an additional 50,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Universal in the first quarter worth about $2,186,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal opened at $68.00 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23. Universal Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 5.19%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

In related news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 4,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Moore sold 26,062 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $1,688,035.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,070 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

