$63.60 Million in Sales Expected for Depomed Inc (DEPO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Depomed Inc (NASDAQ:DEPO) will announce sales of $63.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Depomed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.38 million to $64.90 million. Depomed posted sales of $100.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Depomed will report full year sales of $280.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260.04 million to $319.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $262.72 million per share, with estimates ranging from $252.70 million to $276.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Depomed.

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.77 million. Depomed had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEPO. ValuEngine raised Depomed from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Depomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Depomed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Depomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

In related news, SVP Matthew M. Gosling sold 19,674 shares of Depomed stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $139,095.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Depomed by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Depomed by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 92,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Depomed by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,877,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,150 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Depomed by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 151,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 77,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Depomed by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 192,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 26,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Depomed opened at $8.81 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Depomed has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $9.53.

Depomed Company Profile

Depomed, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

