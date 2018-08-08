6,281 Shares in Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Acquired by Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter worth $933,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,130,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,610,000 after purchasing an additional 705,700 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, WS Management Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the 1st quarter worth $5,970,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $375,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $750,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,600 shares of company stock worth $4,033,675 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio opened at $70.30 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Regenxbio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of -1.16.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $2.04. Regenxbio had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. research analysts predict that Regenxbio Inc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Regenxbio from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regenxbio from $37.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Regenxbio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

