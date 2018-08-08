592,038 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 592,038 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,595,000. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 0.5% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

In other Cheniere Energy news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $584,370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,573,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,023,406 shares of company stock worth $585,904,060 in the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $62.54 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.36 and a 52 week high of $69.50.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

