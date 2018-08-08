5,890 Shares in Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 159,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $64.90.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $156.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.72 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 27.73%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Wittenschlaeger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $64,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,839,118.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $407,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,570.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,660. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

