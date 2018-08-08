$57.02 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report $57.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.10 million and the highest is $59.00 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $43.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $214.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $209.10 million to $218.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $241.75 million per share, with estimates ranging from $233.70 million to $247.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $51.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

Several research firms have commented on HFWA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Shares of HFWA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.50. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $244,376.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,928.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Hinson sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $47,520.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,233.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 59,292 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

