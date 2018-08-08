5,408 Shares in HUYA Inc – (HUYA) Acquired by Ariose Capital Management Ltd

Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,441,000. HUYA makes up 12.9% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Separately, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. 86 Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. HUYA Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.82.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.49 million during the quarter.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

