5,373 Shares in Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Acquired by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Life Financial opened at $39.46 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Sun Life Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.38. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sun Life Financial’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

SLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

