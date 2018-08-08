5,245 Shares in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (TAP) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (NYSE:TAP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 5,499.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 102,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100,699 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B during the second quarter valued at $231,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TAP opened at $68.80 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B has a fifty-two week low of $58.75 and a fifty-two week high of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B’s payout ratio is presently 36.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.55 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

In other news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $168,571.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,492.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

