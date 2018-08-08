51job, Inc. (JOBS) Position Reduced by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,590,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,645 shares during the quarter. 51job comprises about 1.9% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 51job were worth $155,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in 51job by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,594,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,226,000 after acquiring an additional 400,553 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 51job by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 488,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,663,000 after acquiring an additional 263,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 51job by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 482,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,485,000 after acquiring an additional 54,206 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in 51job by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 478,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,145,000 after acquiring an additional 39,681 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in 51job by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 404,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 51job traded up $2.57, hitting $79.75, on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 2,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,948. 51job, Inc. has a one year low of $51.06 and a one year high of $114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.17.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. 51job had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $129.34 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of 51job from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers recruitment advertising services, including online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

