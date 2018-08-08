508,921 Shares in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Purchased by Orinda Asset Management LLC

Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 508,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000. CBL & Associates Properties accounts for about 4.5% of Orinda Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Orinda Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of CBL & Associates Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 17,335 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 73,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 19,275 shares during the period. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBL & Associates Properties alerts:

CBL & Associates Properties traded down $0.34, hitting $4.88, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 141,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,005. The firm has a market cap of $901.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51, a P/E/G ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $9.17.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $214.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.72 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. CBL & Associates Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

CBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood set a $4.00 price target on shares of CBL & Associates Properties and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 117 properties totaling 73.4 million square feet across 26 states, including 75 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.