5,084 Shares in AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (AXGN) Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:AXGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in AxoGen, Inc Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AxoGen, Inc Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen, Inc Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in AxoGen, Inc Common Stock by 41.6% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen, Inc Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock opened at $39.30 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.94 and a beta of 0.01. AxoGen, Inc Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85.

AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 million. AxoGen, Inc Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 24.96%. AxoGen, Inc Common Stock’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc Common Stock will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other AxoGen, Inc Common Stock news, SVP Shawn F. Mccarrey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $434,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,987.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXGN shares. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised AxoGen, Inc Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on AxoGen, Inc Common Stock from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AxoGen, Inc Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AxoGen, Inc Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

