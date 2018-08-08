368,000 Shares in Apptio Inc (APTI) Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,322,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.85% of Apptio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTI. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Apptio by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Apptio during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apptio in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in shares of Apptio in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apptio in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Apptio stock opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. Apptio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.11 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $59.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 million. Apptio had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. analysts expect that Apptio Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apptio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apptio from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Apptio from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Apptio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

In other Apptio news, insider Sachin Gupta sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $723,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Lawrence Blasko sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $110,864.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,657 shares of company stock worth $6,298,098 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

About Apptio

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

