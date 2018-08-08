35,410 Shares in Carbonite Inc (CARB) Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 35,410 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Carbonite during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,825,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carbonite by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,626,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,826,000 after purchasing an additional 34,905 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Carbonite during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Carbonite by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carbonite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARB stock opened at $34.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80 and a beta of 0.27. Carbonite Inc has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $41.25.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.89 million. Carbonite had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 51.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Carbonite Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carbonite from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carbonite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carbonite from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Carbonite to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

In other Carbonite news, insider Cassandra Hudson sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $49,026.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deepak Mohan sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $116,073.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 756,347 shares of company stock valued at $28,357,518 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

