$32.58 Million in Sales Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A (UBA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A (NYSE:UBA) to post $32.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.14 million and the lowest is $32.21 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A posted sales of $31.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A will report full year sales of $133.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.07 million to $134.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $134.13 million per share, with estimates ranging from $131.83 million to $136.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

In other news, VP John T. Hayes sold 3,834 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $86,686.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 51,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 78,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 17.47 and a quick ratio of 17.47. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $884.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 83 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

