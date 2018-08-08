3,000 Shares in First Bancorp (FBNC) Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBNC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Bancorp by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 31,378 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 27,546 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in First Bancorp by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in First Bancorp by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in First Bancorp by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 178,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 59,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp opened at $41.51 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $67.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.24 million. equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

In other news, insider Eric P. Credle sold 6,270 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $263,151.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,036.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Goodwin Mayer acquired 3,200 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.94 per share, for a total transaction of $131,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,457.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FBNC shares. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on First Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.