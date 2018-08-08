$3.70 Million in Sales Expected for Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) will announce $3.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $5.00 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $6.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $23.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 million to $39.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $34.01 million per share, with estimates ranging from $18.90 million to $58.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 58.73% and a negative net margin of 707.98%. The company’s revenue was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS.

EDIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $72.50 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Editas Medicine and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

Editas Medicine traded down $1.18, hitting $27.65, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.71. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $45.02.

In other news, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vickesh Myer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $535,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,109. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

