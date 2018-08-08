295,946 Shares in Validus Holdings, Ltd. (VR) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 295,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,006,000. Validus makes up 1.0% of LMR Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C V Starr & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Validus in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,704,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Validus by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Validus in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. ARP Americas LP raised its position in Validus by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 86,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Validus by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Validus alerts:

VR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Validus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Validus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

In other news, CEO Peter Anthony Bilsby sold 24,813 shares of Validus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total value of $1,684,058.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,542.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Kean Driscoll sold 6,875 shares of Validus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.29, for a total value of $462,618.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,758. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Validus opened at $67.99 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Validus Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02.

About Validus

Validus Holdings, Ltd. provides reinsurance coverage, insurance coverage, and insurance linked securities management services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Asset Management. The Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance products on a catastrophe excess of loss, per risk excess of loss and proportional basis; and aerospace and aviation, agriculture, composite, marine, technical lines, terrorism, trade credit, workers' compensation, and other specialty lines, as well as casualty and financial lines.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR).

Receive News & Ratings for Validus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Validus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.