$293.00 Million in Sales Expected for SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (SSW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) to report $293.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SEASPAN Corp/SH SH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $294.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $289.15 million. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH reported sales of $211.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that SEASPAN Corp/SH SH will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SEASPAN Corp/SH SH.

SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $281.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.69 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.53.

Shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH opened at $8.45 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 335,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH during the second quarter worth about $104,000. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEASPAN Corp/SH SH Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

