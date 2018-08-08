29,000 Shares in Ultralife Corp. (ULBI) Acquired by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Adviser Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of Ultralife at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULBI. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Ultralife by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 363,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,982 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ultralife by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultralife in the 1st quarter valued at $3,967,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Ultralife by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 139,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ultralife by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 976,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 21,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultralife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

ULBI stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Ultralife Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.88 million, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of -0.44.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.