2,714 Shares in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENTA. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals opened at $100.26 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $127.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 388.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jay R. Luly sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.24, for a total transaction of $4,383,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 625,049 shares in the company, valued at $78,281,136.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 5,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $629,817.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at $818,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,355 shares of company stock worth $10,382,033 over the last 90 days. 10.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company's research and development focuses on disease targets: hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and respiratory syncytial virus.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.