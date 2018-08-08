259,486 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 259,486 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,592,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 159.5% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 763 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 781.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 952 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 33,333.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joel Linzner sold 6,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.72, for a total transaction of $790,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Soderlund sold 66,427 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $8,688,651.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,776,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,192 shares of company stock valued at $26,824,170 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $129.03 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.63 and a 12 month high of $151.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The game software company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Electronic Arts to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “$146.56” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.95.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

