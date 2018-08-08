$244.70 Million in Sales Expected for Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) will report sales of $244.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Suburban Propane Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $248.66 million and the lowest is $240.75 million. Suburban Propane Partners posted sales of $222.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.51 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Suburban Propane Partners.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.17). Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $536.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Suburban Propane Partners traded up $0.03, hitting $22.72, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 4,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Suburban Propane Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 342.86%.

In related news, COO Steven C. Boyd sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $199,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,307.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $98,574.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 3,323.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 97,108 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. Its Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

