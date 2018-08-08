21,906 Shares in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Acquired by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.89.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $3,122,247.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,513,292.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $444,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,735,258. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zebra Technologies opened at $166.62 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.46. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $167.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 47.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

