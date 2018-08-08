1st Tr VALUE LI/SHS (FVD) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in 1st Tr VALUE LI/SHS (NYSEARCA:FVD) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,985 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in 1st Tr VALUE LI/SHS were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 1st Tr VALUE LI/SHS by 4,148.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,979,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,282 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in 1st Tr VALUE LI/SHS by 37.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,537,000 after purchasing an additional 601,592 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in 1st Tr VALUE LI/SHS by 9.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,829,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,233,000 after purchasing an additional 497,499 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in 1st Tr VALUE LI/SHS by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,908,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,827,000 after purchasing an additional 312,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in 1st Tr VALUE LI/SHS by 59.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,732,000 after purchasing an additional 258,836 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FVD opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. 1st Tr VALUE LI/SHS has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

