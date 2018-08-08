1ST Source Bank Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,198,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $660,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 31,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 50,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick M. Durbin sold 20,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.87, for a total transaction of $4,806,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,256 shares of company stock worth $25,931,701 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific opened at $235.09 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.07 and a 12 month high of $235.54. The company has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $228.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.