1,985 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Acquired by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 26.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,709,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,531 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,383.0% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,436,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,286 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $111,130,000. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $98,999,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,004,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,760,000 after purchasing an additional 872,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Niels Anderskouv sold 102,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $11,295,709.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,187 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 52,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $5,805,738.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,009,282.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,802 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,306. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Longbow Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Shares of Texas Instruments opened at $113.11 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 5.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $79.60 and a 1-year high of $120.75. The company has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 46.80%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.94%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

