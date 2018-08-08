16,585 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 387,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 293,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $190,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Loretta V. Cangialosi sold 26,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $1,076,850.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 775,239 shares of company stock worth $29,518,583. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer opened at $41.04 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.32 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $241.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

