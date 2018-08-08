153,427 Shares in Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 153,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Viking Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 533.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 53,329 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics opened at $10.35 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $621.69 million, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.74. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $13.43.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawson Macartney purchased 47,965 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $250,377.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at $250,377.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Matthew Singleton purchased 9,500 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $93,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Laidlaw upped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

