151,425 Shares in Vectren Corp (VVC) Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 151,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,819,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.18% of Vectren at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VVC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vectren by 116.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,465,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,706,000 after buying an additional 789,320 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vectren by 7,508.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 453,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 447,380 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vectren during the second quarter worth about $27,799,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vectren by 459.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,477,000 after buying an additional 185,988 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp boosted its stake in Vectren by 100.0% during the first quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 358,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,938,000 after buying an additional 179,044 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vectren alerts:

Shares of Vectren opened at $71.57 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. Vectren Corp has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $71.74.

Vectren (NYSE:VVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Vectren had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Vectren Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Vectren’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VVC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vectren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Vectren Company Profile

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vectren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.