$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.79. Tetra Tech reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,435. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $70.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 23.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 11.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 291,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI); and Resource Management and Energy (RME). The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

