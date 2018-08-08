-$0.74 EPS Expected for ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.74) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. ESSA Pharma reported earnings per share of ($3.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.43).

EPIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ESSA Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised ESSA Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ESSA Pharma stock. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,084,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,000. ESSA Pharma comprises about 3.0% of Omega Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Omega Fund Management LLC owned approximately 18.77% of ESSA Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ESSA Pharma opened at $3.30 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of prostate cancer. It is developing EPI-506 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

