$0.74 EPS Expected for Baxter International Inc (BAX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.75. Baxter International reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

In related news, SVP Brik V. Eyre sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $1,411,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,115 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,565.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 6,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $473,383.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,371.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,477 shares of company stock valued at $6,486,117 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Baxter International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 437,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $816,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 3,502,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,803,000 after acquiring an additional 404,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 299,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after acquiring an additional 143,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,330,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,958. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $59.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

