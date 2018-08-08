$0.73 EPS Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.79. QCR reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.58 million. QCR had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of QCR in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

QCRH traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $44.00. 1,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,336. The company has a market capitalization of $611.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. QCR has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $49.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling sold 1,500 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $71,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,890.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas D. Budd sold 856 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $42,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,346 shares of company stock worth $161,893. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in QCR by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Busey Trust CO bought a new stake in QCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

