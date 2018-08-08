$0.72 EPS Expected for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. U.S. Silica posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.35 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLCA. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on U.S. Silica from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.18.

U.S. Silica opened at $25.16 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.88. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 175,537 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,414 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

