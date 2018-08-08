$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) will report $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $58.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.86 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 17.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp traded down $0.50, reaching $41.90, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,335. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $44.05.

In other news, Director Michael P. Rafferty bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $29,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Todd Sparks bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,048.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,850 shares of company stock worth $188,760. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 146.5% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,978,000 after purchasing an additional 495,552 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,219,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 174.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 700,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 444,844 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,863,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,113,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

